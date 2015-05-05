BRIEF-Panera Bread and JAB announce definitive merger agreement
* Panera Bread Co says in fiscal Q1 2017, company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales increased 5.3 percent compared to the same period in fiscal 2016
LONDON May 5 UBS has hired Matt Eilers, a senior banker from Morgan Stanley, to co-head its global financial sponsors business, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
As well as being global co-head of the business, Matt Eilers will also lead the Americas financial sponsors team, based in New York. The team has been under the interim leadership of Brendan Dillon, who will continue as Global Co-Head of Leveraged Finance.
Simona Maellare, a former banker with BoA Merrill Lynch , is to head the global business alongside Eilers. Maellare joined as co-head of European sponsors in 2014.
A spokeswoman for UBS confirmed the contents of the memo.
(Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Panera Bread Co says in fiscal Q1 2017, company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales increased 5.3 percent compared to the same period in fiscal 2016
* Patterson-UTI Energy - for month of March 2017, company had an average of 88 drilling rigs operating in United States and two rigs in Canada
BRUSSELS, April 5 EU antitrust regulators blocked on Wednesday a joint bid by German cement producers HeidelbergCement and Schwenk for Cemex's Croatian business after the companies failed to address competition concerns.