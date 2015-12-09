(Corrects Vereker job title)
By Alex Chambers and Helene Durand
LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - Amir Hoveyda has been appointed global
head of debt capital markets and clients solutions at UBS,
replacing Fabio Lisanti, according to an internal memo seen by
IFR on Wednesday.
Hoveyda joined the Swiss bank in January 2014 from
StormHarbour as vice chairman in corporate client solutions for
the Europe, Middle East and Africa region as the bank sought to
beef up coverage in the financial institutions group sector.
Prior to that, Hoveyda ran the EMEA debt capital markets
business for 18 months at Merrill after it was taken over by
Bank of America. Before that, he held several senior roles in
FIG investment banking and debt capital markets.
Hoveyda will report to William Vereker, head of UBS's EMEA
corporate clients solutions (CCS), and George Athanasopoulos,
UBS's co-head of FRC which combines FX, rates and credit.
Lisanti has stepped down and will explore alternative career
options within the firm, according to the memo.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers; Editing by Natalie
Harrison and Robert Smith.)