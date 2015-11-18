Nov 18 UBS Group AG has hired Todd
Lopez from Goldman Sachs Group Inc as its new head of
electronic trading for the Americas, according to an internal
memo.
Lopez, who spent 15 years at Goldman most recently as its
head of distribution for electronic trading in the Americas,
will join the Swiss bank in February. He will report to global
heads of electronic trading Mark Holder and Laurent Combalot.
The memo was confirmed by a UBS spokeswoman.
UBS has been trying to bolster its equities franchise, which
relies heavily on electronic trading technology. Earlier this
year, the bank hired from Deutsche Bank AG Derek
Capanna to head equities distribution and Billy Matthews to lead
U.S. cash equities trading.
UBS had the number one equities trading franchise in Asia
for the first half of 2015, according to industry data provider
Coalition. It also has the number three franchise in Europe,
although its U.S. business lags peers.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in new York; Editing by David
Gregorio)