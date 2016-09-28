Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
LONDON, Sept 28 Swiss bank UBS has hired former Barclays head of Russia Bob Foresman as vice chairman of its investment bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Foresman will take up his position on October 3 reporting to investment bank boss Andrea Orcel. He will be based in New York and will serve in a "client-facing strategic relationship role", according to the memo.
A spokesman for UBS in London confirmed the contents of the memo.
Foresman spent seven years as head of Russia for British bank Barclays and will use his experience in the region to develop relationships there as well as in the United States, the memo said. (Reporting by Anjuli Davies; editing by Jason Neely)
