By Helene Durand

LONDON, Aug 6 (IFR) - Fabio Lisanti, UBS's co-head of global debt capital markets, has been appointed global head of debt capital markets and clients solutions (DCMCS), a new group the Swiss bank has established to improve coordination between its public and private businesses.

Mike Davidson, who previously co-headed global DCM with Lisanti, will become head of Americas DCMCS and an Asian and European head of DCMCS will be announced in due course.

Lisanti's appointment comes as part of a broader reorganisation at the bank as it seeks to "simplify its organizational construct", it said in an internal memo.

Lisanti will report to Steve Cummings, Matthew Hanning and William Vereker, who head up UBS's Americas, EMEA and APAC's corporate clients solutions (CCS), for his private side responsibilities.

But for his public side duties, Lisanti will report to Chris Murphy and George Athanasopoulos, UBS's co-heads of FRC, which combines FX, rates and credit.

According to the memo, the new construct should help ensure that teams behave indifferently as to where P&L is booked and performance is evaluated on total contribution. By bringing the public side with the private, UBS hopes that it will be able to leverage the relationships it has in DCM and banking to provide more coordinated solutions to clients.

Andrea Sambo remains global head of FRC structuring but now reports to Lisanti.

UBS has set up an DCMCS executive which will be chaired by Lisanti and have the following members: Amir Hoveyda, Joseph Chee, Michel Lee, Andrea Sambo, Christophe Patricot, Guido Cortesani, Phil Olesen, Drew Dragoumis, the regional heads of FRC Distribution and the regional heads of DCMCS, who will be announced shortly. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Natalie Harrison)