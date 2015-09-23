(Adds reporting line, background)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - UBS has promoted James Marriott to lead its financial institutions group debt capital markets business in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The appointment is effective immediately, according to an internal memo.

Marriott will continue to head the bank's UK & Ireland FIG DCM team.

The memo said Marriott will work in partnership with Mikael Peterson, who was recently appointed head of EMEA FIG client solutions in the debt capital markets and client solutions team.

Marriott, who joined the Swiss banking group in 1999, will report to Fabio Lisanti, UBS's global head of debt capital markets and clients solutions.

Earlier this year Roberto Speranza, head of FIG DCM for EMEA left the bank, after only a year and a half in the role. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers)