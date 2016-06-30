(Adds details from memo, background)

By Steve Slater

LONDON, June 30 (IFR) - Three senior executives at UBS's investment bank are leaving the division as chief executive Andrea Orcel continues to streamline the business to better deal with what he called "a perfect storm of challenges" in the market.

Roger Naylor, co-head of equities, Chris Murphy, co-head of fixed income, rates and currency, and Matt Hanning, head of corporate client solutions in Asia Pacific, are all leaving, Orcel said in a memo to staff seen by IFR.

The businesses will be run by the remaining co-heads: Rob Karofsky as head of equities; George Athanasopoulos in charge of the fixed-income group; and Ros Stephenson and William Vereker leading corporate client solutions. Sam Kendall will become head of CCS for Asia-Pacific.

"We are now in a period of dislocation - a perfect storm of challenges and changes from regulation, competitors and markets," Orcel said in the memo.

"While this situation places huge pressure on our industry and on our business, it has also offered us a unique opportunity to reassess, making changes to our advantage and driving client centricity."

Naylor will stay with UBS until September and Murphy and Hanning intend to leave after a period of transition, the memo said.

UBS began restructuring its investment bank four years ago, in a programme dubbed Accelerate, to cope with tougher regulations and difficult markets. It has cut much of its fixed income activity to focus on equities and advisory activity, reflecting a shift by the Swiss bank to focus on its core wealth management.

The bank has been praised for making cuts earlier and deeper than European rivals, but remains under pressure to cut further, like the rest of the industry.

Orcel said the latest changes to his management committee reflected another step to create a leaner, "delayered" structure.

"Our post-Accelerate world, with the continuing changes in our operating environment, demands that we create a more streamlined and efficient structure that is able to promote greater partnership, and can best support the long-term growth of our business to serve our clients effectively," he said.

The memo said Juan-Luis Perez will continue to head research and Beatriz Martin remains as chief operating officer. The investment bank recently appointed Emma Molvidson as chief of staff.

In its corporate center functions, Bert Fuqua will replace Molvidson as head of IB legal. Mark Sanborn remains head of risk, Nigel Bretton as chief finance officer and Siobhan McDonagh stays as head of HR.

"I am confident that with these changes we now have in place the right structure for us to succeed," Orcel said in the memo.

"It will allow us to further strengthen our financial position, increase our productivity and maximize the relationships we have with our clients, so that we demonstrate at all times the range of our ability and offering."

Orcel added: "I can't promise you that it will all be smooth sailing from now on in, or that in our endeavour to further enhance the client centricity of our business we won't have to make further adjustments." (Editing by Sudip Roy)