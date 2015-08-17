LONDON, Aug 17 (IFR) - Oliver Radeke, who was head of German
and Austrian financial institutions and corporate debt capital
markets at UBS, has left the bank, according to sources familiar
with the matter.
Radeke joined the Swiss lender in October 2013 from Deutsche
Bank. He has been replaced by on the financial institutions
side by Till Zuehlsdorff, previously a vice president at RBS in
the same area, who only recently joined UBS.
Radeke's departure comes three months after it put Roberto
Speranza, its head of financial institutions debt capital
markets for the Europe, Middle East and Africa at risk of
redundancy.
At the same time, Borja Rivas, head of DCM and derivatives
for Iberia, was also put at risk. His responsibilities were
taken on by Daniel Vazquez.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Gareth Gore)