NEW YORK, Feb 8 (IFR) - UBS has hired former Credit Suisse global ECM head Joe Reece as executive vice chairman of its investment bank as the Swiss bank looks to bolster its ranks of US dealmakers.

Reece is a 17-year veteran of Credit Suisse, where he also had stints as global head of industrials and global head of basic materials and infrastructure.

He left Credit Suisse and founded his own merchant banking firm, Helena Capital, in 2015.

The new role will see Reece report directly to Andrea Orcel, president of UBS Investment Bank.

Reece will work across the investment bank and with the firm's wealth management operation as well.

He will help to grow the firm's corporate and financial sponsors business, both in the US and globally according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.

"He will seek to effectively leverage his experience and network to help us build out our strategic dialogue at the C-suite and board level," Orcel wrote in the memo.

Reece is Orcel's third hire of a US-based direct report in the past six months.

In November, the bank named former Deutsche Bank vice chairman of Americas corporate finance Mike Santini as executive vice chairman. In September, UBS added Bob Foresman, a former Barclays Russia head, as vice chairman. (Reporting By Anthony Hughes)