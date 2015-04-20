BRIEF-Leon Capital Partners reports 9.5 pct stake in Ruby Tuesday as of March 15, 2017- sec filing
* Leon Capital Partners, Llc reports 9.5 percent stake in ruby Tuesday Inc as of March 15, 2017- sec filing
LONDON, April 20 David Slade has joined UBS as global co-head of leverage finance and leverage capital markets, based in London, the bank announced on Monday.
Slade previously spent 12 years at Credit Suisse where he held a number of management roles including European head of leverage finance and co-head of European credit where he was responsible for high yield, mezzanine, leverage loans, distressed and leverage finance CLO activities.
Since 2010 he was a partner at EQT where he was co-head for their credit business. (Reporting by Christopher Mangham; Editing by Alasdair Reilly)
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage: