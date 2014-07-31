LONDON, July 31 The chief executive of UBS's
British operations is to leave the Swiss bank at the
end of September, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters
on Thursday.
Mark Yallop, who joined the bank in 2013, is stepping down
to pursue other business interests, the memo said. Details of
his next role were not disclosed.
During his time at UBS Yallop oversaw the restructuring of
the UK business, reviewing its governance, risk and control
arrangements and was responsible for strengthening its
relationships with regulatory bodies.
Prior to joining UBS, Yallop had worked for more than six
years at interdealer broker ICAP as chief operating
officer until 2011 and before that was group chief operating
officer at Deutsche Bank.
