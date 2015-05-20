LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - Maximilian Biagosch has joined Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) as a senior principal,
leaving UniCredit after a brief stint as head of high-yield bond
syndicate.
The Italian bank hired Biagosch to run the high-yield
syndicate in London in November last year. But a spokesperson
for CPPIB confirmed that he has now joined the Canadian
investment manager.
Before his short time at UniCredit, Biagosch worked at
private equity firm Permira for seven-years, becoming head of
their financing group in 2011.
CPPIB was in the news on Wednesday, after Altice announced
it will buy 70% of US cable firm Suddenlink from existing
shareholders BC Partners, CPPIB and Suddenlink management.
BC Partners and CPPIB will retain a 30% stake.
UniCredit did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand and Anil
Mayre)