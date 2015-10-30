LONDON, Oct 30 (IFR) - Isaac Alonso has been promoted to head of financial institutions origination within the global syndicate and capital markets business at UniCredit, replacing Monika Rast, who is moving to a new role within the corporate and investment bank.

Alonso joined UniCredit in 2011 as head of financial institutions capital origination within the then global capital markets unit. He was later appointed as deputy head of financial institutions origination within the global syndicate and capital markets unit.

He will report to Clemens Popp and Luca Falco, co-heads of debt origination, and will be based in Munich.

Prior to joining UniCredit, Alonso worked at Barclays Capital and Goldman Sachs in both Frankfurt and London.

(Reporting by Alice Gledhill)