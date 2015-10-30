LONDON, Oct 30 (IFR) - Isaac Alonso has been promoted to
head of financial institutions origination within the global
syndicate and capital markets business at UniCredit, replacing
Monika Rast, who is moving to a new role within the corporate
and investment bank.
Alonso joined UniCredit in 2011 as head of financial
institutions capital origination within the then global capital
markets unit. He was later appointed as deputy head of financial
institutions origination within the global syndicate and capital
markets unit.
He will report to Clemens Popp and Luca Falco, co-heads of
debt origination, and will be based in Munich.
Prior to joining UniCredit, Alonso worked at Barclays
Capital and Goldman Sachs in both Frankfurt and London.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill)