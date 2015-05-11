LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - UniCredit has combined its global
capital markets and loan syndication businesses under Marco
Bales, who was previously head of global capital markets within
the European firm's corporate and investment banking division.
The newly merged global syndicate and capital markets unit
will be made up of global syndicate headed by Mathias Noack and
Christian Reusch, debt origination headed by Clemens Popp and
Luca Falco, rating advisory headed by Lorenzo Sliusarev, and
equity capital markets headed by Stefania Godoli.
Godoli is a new hire for the firm, joining from Morgan
Stanley where she was head of ECM for Southern Europe with
responsibility for Italy, Spain, Portugal, Turkey and Greece.
She will be responsible for all ECM products and teams globally
as well for the partnership with Kepler-Cheuvreux on research
and distribution services.
"As the loan and capital markets continue to evolve, our
clients are presented with many choices for their capital
structure needs," said Olivier Khayat, deputy head of CIB. "The
new structure will provide clients with best quality advice
based on a holistic view on a wider range of funding
opportunities across both loans and bonds."
"In addition, gathering all syndication activities in one
business line will provide clients with fully integrated
solutions across products and asset classes, and facilitate
cooperation and management of underwriting risk," he said.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)