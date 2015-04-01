LONDON, April 1 (IFR) - UniCredit has promoted its deputy head of central and eastern Europe Gianfranco Bisagni to deputy head of its corporate and investment banking business, alongside existing deputy head Olivier Khayat.

Bisagni will focus on the global transaction banking product line within CIB, while Khayat will oversee financing and advisory, as well as markets and research product lines. Both report to Gianni Franco Papa, head of the division.

The Italian bank said the changes took place today.

Enrico Minniti will take over from Bisagni as head of CEE CIB. Previously head of financing for CEE, will report in his new position to Carlo Vivaldi, deputy chief executive and head of CEE at the firm's subsidiaruy UniCredit Bank Austria.

Meanwhile, Andrea Diamanti has been appointed head of financing CEE, succeeding Minniti. Diamanti was head of financial sponsor solutions for Austria and the CEE region. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)