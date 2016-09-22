LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - UniCredit has appointed Martha
Bockenfeld as an independent non-executive director of the
Italian bank.
She was chief executive of Kleinwort Benson Bank and the
chief financial officer of BHF Kleinwort Benson Group until
June.
The latter entity was taken over by French company Oddo
earlier this year for 760m, which then separately agreed to
sell the Kleinwort Benson private bank to Societe Generale.
Bockenfeld has also spent much of her career at insurance
group Winterthur. She is also chair of ratings agency Scope.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)