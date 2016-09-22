LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - UniCredit has appointed Martha Bockenfeld as an independent non-executive director of the Italian bank.

She was chief executive of Kleinwort Benson Bank and the chief financial officer of BHF Kleinwort Benson Group until June.

The latter entity was taken over by French company Oddo earlier this year for 760m, which then separately agreed to sell the Kleinwort Benson private bank to Societe Generale.

Bockenfeld has also spent much of her career at insurance group Winterthur. She is also chair of ratings agency Scope. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)