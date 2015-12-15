LONDON, Dec 15 (IFR) - Alessandro Brusadelli has been
promoted to head of group strategic funding and balance sheet
management at UniCredit, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
He replaces Waleed El-Amir, who has been appointed head of
group finance.
Both appointments are effective immediately.
Brusadelli was previously head of group credit treasury at
the Italian bank, where he has worked since 2002, according to
his LinkedIn profile.
UniCredit hired El-Amir in 2012 from Bank of America Merrill
Lynch to head its funding and investment portfolio business
globally.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)