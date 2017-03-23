BRIEF-Kong Shum Union Property Management says money lenders licence has been granted to unit
June 15 Kong Shum Union Property Management (Holding) Ltd :
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Waleed El-Amir, head of group finance at UniCredit, has left the bank, according to two market sources.
El-Amir joined the Italian bank in 2012 from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to head its funding and investment portfolio business globally. He was appointed head of group finance in December 2015.
He joined Evercore, a boutique investment banking advisory firm, as a senior advisor this month, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
