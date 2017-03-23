LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Waleed El-Amir, head of group finance at UniCredit, has left the bank, according to two market sources.

El-Amir joined the Italian bank in 2012 from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to head its funding and investment portfolio business globally. He was appointed head of group finance in December 2015.

He joined Evercore, a boutique investment banking advisory firm, as a senior advisor this month, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)