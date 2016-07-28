LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - UniCredit has appointed a new head
of its UK business and filled several other senior positions,
which the Italian bank said confirmed its commitment to London
after Britain's decision to quit the European Union.
UniCredit said on Thursday it has appointed Christian
Steffens as its UK country head to replace Ted Platt, who will
take a new role at the bank.
Steffens, who joined UniCredit in 2008, had been head of its
financial institutions group (FIG). He previously worked at
Seitz & Partner, Lehman Brothers, Merrill Lynch and SG Warburg.
Gianni Franco Papa, UniCredit's current head of corporate
and investment banking who will later this year become general
manager, appointed Vincenzo Tortorici as head of FIG to replace
Steffens.
Tortorici joined UniCredit in 2013 and had been head of
corporate finance advisory. He was previously a partner at
McKinsey.
The changes are effective from August 1. Papa also made
other senior changes.
Tim Hoffmeister was appointed co-head of global syndicate,
succeeding Mathias Noack, who last week joined Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial.
Alexander Tumminelli will become head of financial sponsor
solutions, which deals with private equity sponsors and their
portfolio companies. He replaces Hoffmeister.
Pietro Rey and Klaus Vukovich have been appointed co-heads
of corporate finance advisory.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)