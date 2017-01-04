BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO Jan 4 Vivendi SA has tapped Amos Genish to lead an effort to converge the French media company's content, platforms and media distribution strategies.
According to a statement, Genish was tapped as Vivendi's chief convergence officer and will be based in London and Paris. Genish sold Brazilian phone carrier GVT SA to Vivendi in 2009. Vivendi ended up selling GVT to the local unit of Spain's Telefónica SA in 2015. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2koeQ6f) Further company coverage: