VIENNA, Sept 17 Former Austrian central bank
governor Klaus Liebscher is set to become chairman of
part-nationalised lender Volksbanken AG, where the
post is vacant after Hans Joerg Schelling left to head the
finance ministry, he told a newspaper.
"The finance minister asked me if I would take on the job
and I have agreed," Liebscher, who is already a board member at
Volksbanken, was quoted as saying by the Wiener Zeitung on
Wednesday.
He now heads the FIMBAG agency which oversees state stakes
in ailing banks. Volksbanken declined to comment on the issue
before its board makes an official decision, due later this
month.
Volksbanken is majority owned by dozens of regional savings
banks. The state took a 43 percent stake as part of a 2012
rescue. It has received 1.35 billion euros ($1.75 billion) in
public support so far.
It is one of six Austrian lenders under scrutiny before the
European Central Bank takes on direct supervision of major euro
zone lenders in November.
Credit ratings agency Fitch said this month it expects
Volksbanken to fail a stress test whose results are due in
October and reiterated the lender may need more state aid.
($1 = 0.7720 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)