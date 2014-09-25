VIENNA, Sept 25 Part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG has picked former central bank governor Klaus Liebscher as chairman, it said on Thursday, tapping a politically connected insider to help it navigate potentially stormy weather ahead.

The chairman post had been vacant after Hans Joerg Schelling left this month to head the finance ministry. Liebscher's term runs until 2017, Volksbanken said in a statement.

"Our mandate is still to shape the association of Volksbanks in a sustainable and secure way without new burdens for taxpayers," Liebscher said in the statement.

Liebscher, 75 and already a board member at Volksbanken, also heads the FIMBAG agency which oversees state stakes in ailing banks.

Loss-making Volksbanken is majority owned by dozens of regional savings banks. The state took a 43 percent stake as part of a 2012 rescue. The bank has received 1.35 billion euros ($1.72 billion) in public support so far.

The group is one of six Austrian lenders under strict scrutiny before the European Central Bank takes on direct supervision of major euro zone lenders in November.

Credit ratings agency Fitch said this month it expects Volksbanken to fail the European stress test whose results are due in October, and reiterated the lender may need more state aid.

Two sources close to the situation told Reuters last month that Volksbanken believes it does not have enough capital to meet the demands of the European Central Bank's landmark review of euro zone lenders. (1 US dollar = 0.7868 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Michael Urquhart)