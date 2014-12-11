LONDON Dec 11 VTB Capital, the investment arm of Russian lender VTB Bank, has appointed Nick Hutt as the head of its international business.

Hutt, who joined VTB Capital in 2008 from Deutsche Bank , was named interim chief executive of its international arm -- London-based VTB Capital Plc -- in July, after the departure of Atanas Bostandjiev.

Shortly after Hutt, a former chief financial officer, took the helm, VTB Capital's parent was hit by Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.

The chairman of VTB Capital's board told Reuters in October that the bank was looking at reducing its investment banking presence in the United States due to lower demand for its services and refocusing its team in the United Kingdom as a result.

Since leaving VTB Capital, Bostandjiev has launched emerging market fund Gemcorp. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter)