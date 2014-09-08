BRIEF-SolidusGold provides transaction update
* SolidusGold Inc - Parties have mutually agreed to terminate proposed purchase agreement of Northumberland Project in Nevada from Newmont USA Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Willis Group Holdings Plc named Huichih Ko as chairman of Willis Asia, effective Sept.7.
Ko joins from Marsh & McLennan Companies, where he served as country corporate officer for Taiwan.
Ko will initially be based in Singapore and will play a leading role in defining Willis Asia's strategic direction across the region.
* Achaogen - on march 14, ian friedland, chief medical officer, co agreed on terms of his resignation from his position - sec filing
* Former morgan stanley coo jim rosenthal joining ondeck board of directors