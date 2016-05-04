LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - The World Bank has appointed George Richardson as head of its funding team, replacing Doris Herrera-Pol who stepped down from the position last year.

Richardson, who has been part of the World Bank funding team since 2006, is now director, capital markets department, World Bank treasury.

Herrera-Pol last year announced her retirement after 29 years at the supranational agency, and eight years as the head of the funding team. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)