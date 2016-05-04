BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q1 2017 production results
* Says Q1 silver production decreased 32% to 364,995 silver ounces
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - The World Bank has appointed George Richardson as head of its funding team, replacing Doris Herrera-Pol who stepped down from the position last year.
Richardson, who has been part of the World Bank funding team since 2006, is now director, capital markets department, World Bank treasury.
Herrera-Pol last year announced her retirement after 29 years at the supranational agency, and eight years as the head of the funding team. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)
* Announced has changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: