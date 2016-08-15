Ackman's Pershing Square raises Mondelez stake
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
NEW YORK, Aug 15 (IFR) - Energy efficiency lender Ygrene Energy Fund recently made three hires to support its growing asset-backed securities issuance program, the firm told IFR.
Ygrene, which is based in California, provides Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing and is planning to issue its first public ABS later this year.
Rasool Alizadeh joined Ygrene in June as director of capital and ABS markets from SMBC Nikko, where he was a senior client manager in the bank's Americas ABS business.
Ilan Gleiser joined Ygrene in May as chief risk officer from Attractor Investments, where he was a partner and portfolio manager.
Giancarlo Gennaro joined earlier this year as senior director of finance.
He came from The Cronos Group, where he was director of treasury and capital markets, with experience in ABS structuring. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
* Pershing Square Capital Management Lp reports 6.4 percent stake in Mondelez International Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
* Discovery Group I LLC reports 5.2 percent stake in Foundation Medicine Inc as of Jan 19 - SEC Filing