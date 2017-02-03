PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Feb 3 Demand for shares in the initial public offering (IPO) of Brazilian rental car firm Movida Participações SA was gaining traction after it reduced the lower limit in a suggested price range, a source said on Friday.
According to the source, Movida's controlling shareholder, JSL SA, has placed a "significant bid" to secure the IPO's success. Reuters had reported earlier on Friday that Movida had cut the price floor to 7.50 reais a share from the original 8.90 reais. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock