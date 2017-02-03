SAO PAULO Feb 3 Demand for shares in the initial public offering (IPO) of Brazilian rental car firm Movida Participações SA was gaining traction after it reduced the lower limit in a suggested price range, a source said on Friday.

According to the source, Movida's controlling shareholder, JSL SA, has placed a "significant bid" to secure the IPO's success. Reuters had reported earlier on Friday that Movida had cut the price floor to 7.50 reais a share from the original 8.90 reais. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)