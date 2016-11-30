BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
SAO PAULO Nov 30 Movida Participações SA filed for regulatory permission to sell shares for the first time in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, the second such plan by a Brazilian car rental firm this year.
In a Wednesday securities filing, both Movida and controlling shareholder JSL SA said both the company and shareholders will place stock in an initial public offering. None of them elaborated on terms of the deal, including the size of the transactions, the number of shares to be offered or a suggested price tag for the stock.
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.