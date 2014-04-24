April 24 Fandango, a movie ticketing service owned by cable company Comcast Corp, is buying MovieClips from Zefr Inc to boost its film-related content.

MovieClips, launched in 2009, licenses movie scenes from various studios, puts them up on YouTube and monetizes them with ads on the site.

The MovieClips network consists of its website and 25 YouTube channels, with a catalog of 45,000 curated film clips and trailers.

The deal will allow Fandango to monetize the clips MovieClips has licensed and direct fans to its own website.

Fandango, which sells tickets for more than 23,000 screens across the United States, did not provide financial details of the deal.

"The combination of Fandango's ticketing platform with MovieClips' highly engaged audience creates a powerful proposition for movie marketers and promotional partners looking to reach a massive entertainment audience," Fandango said in a statement on Thursday.

Fandango bought Quantum Loyalty Solutions last year to expand its existing promotional services that enable ticket owners to enter a sweepstake to win a car, get a free iTunes download and other incentives.