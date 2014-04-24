April 24 Fandango, a movie ticketing service
owned by cable company Comcast Corp, is buying
MovieClips from Zefr Inc to boost its film-related content.
MovieClips, launched in 2009, licenses movie scenes from
various studios, puts them up on YouTube and monetizes them with
ads on the site.
The MovieClips network consists of its website and 25
YouTube channels, with a catalog of 45,000 curated film clips
and trailers.
The deal will allow Fandango to monetize the clips
MovieClips has licensed and direct fans to its own website.
Fandango, which sells tickets for more than 23,000 screens
across the United States, did not provide financial details of
the deal.
"The combination of Fandango's ticketing platform with
MovieClips' highly engaged audience creates a powerful
proposition for movie marketers and promotional partners looking
to reach a massive entertainment audience," Fandango said in a
statement on Thursday.
Fandango bought Quantum Loyalty Solutions last year to
expand its existing promotional services that enable ticket
owners to enter a sweepstake to win a car, get a free iTunes
download and other incentives.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)