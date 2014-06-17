Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 17 Mox Telecom AG : * Says executive board requested the opening of insolvency protection
proceedings under new bankruptcy law at Dusseldorf district court * Intends to restructure financially in self-administration * Says only Mox Telecom AG as holding company is affected by the insolvency
protection proceedings application * Says Mox Deals AG and other operating subsidiaries are not yet included in
the proceedings * Says reason for this step was that banks unexpectedly did not extend
financing * Says amount in question is about 30 million euros * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)