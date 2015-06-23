SAO PAULO, June 23 Brazilian meat packer JBS SA said on Tuesday that its purchase of local rival Marfrig Global Foods SA's European Moy Park unit will lead to $50 million a year in synergies.

JBS Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista said on a conference call that the company's debt levels would remain little-changed by the transaction. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)