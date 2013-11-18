MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 5
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 19 Mozambi Coal Ltd : * Acquires QLD exploration licences from Rio Tinto exploration * Says unit MNBB Pty has acquired 2 Queensland coal exploration licences from
Rio Tinto exploration * Says in negotiations to acquire up to further 3 coal exploration licences and
applications in Queensland from other project vendors * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.