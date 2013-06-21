MAPUTO, June 21 Mozambique police arrested a leader of the Renamo opposition group on Friday, two days after he announced it planned to paralyse the railway line linking the country's vast coalfields to the coast.

Renamo information chief Jeronimo Malagueta was detained in the early hours of Friday, the government and Renamo said. A Renamo spokesman urged its supporters to mass outside the prison in the capital where Malagueta was being held.