BRIEF-Zhuguang Holdings says Zhuguang Group entered into SP agreement
* Group expects to recognise an unaudited accounting gain of approximately HK$380 million from disposal
JOHANNESBURG May 31 Mozambique's central bank said on Wednesday a local pension fund had agreed to inject $138 million into Moza Banco, the nation's No.4 bank that was bailed out last year following a liquidity crunch.
In exchange for the recapitalisation, Kuhanha, which manages the Bank of Mozambique's employee pensions, will get an 80 percent stake in Moza Banco.
Moza Banco got into difficulties early last year after a rapid expansion of its branch network and an incomplete recapitalisation from shareholders that caused its solvency ratio to fall below the required 8 percent minimum.
Other shareholders in Moza Banco are Portugal's Novo Banco and Sociedade Mocambicana de Capitais, a grouping of about 400 Mozambicans, with 10 percent stakes each.
($1 = 59.3300 meticais) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter)
LAGOS, June 22 Etisalat Nigeria had already repaid $500 million of $1.2 billion in loans owed to banks before it defaulted in February due to a currency devaluation, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
OTTAWA, June 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as the energy and financial sectors advanced, while non-bank lender Home Capital Group jumped after it said it will get a line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway.