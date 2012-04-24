MAPUTO, April 24 Mozambique will launch another round for blocks in the southern part of the Rovuma basin, near where Anadarko Petroleum and Eni have made gas discoveries, the chairman of the National Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday.

Arsenio Mabote said his institute was organising available data for the area.

"We are planning to launch a new bidding round for non-exploited offshore areas in the southern part of the Rovuma basin by the end of this year," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy and mining conference. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and William Mapote, editing by Ed Stoddard)