MAPUTO, Sept 11 Holders of an $850 million bond issued two years ago by Mozambican state tuna-fishing company Ematum will be paid on Friday, the due date for the first repayment, Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane said.

"All investors that hold Ematum will be paid today," Maleiane told Reuters by telephone. "The maturity day is today. They will be paid, no problem." (Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia)