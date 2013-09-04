LONDON, Sept 4 (IFR) - Mozambique government agency Ematum
has set initial yield guidance of low- to mid-8% on its upcoming
issue of a seven-year US dollar-denominate bond, according to
one of the lead managers.
Ematum has mandated BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse to manage
the sale.
The bonds, which will be eligible for inclusion in the EMBI
index, will have a seven-year tenor and a weighted average life
of four-and-a-half years.
Mozambique is rated B+ by both Standard and Poor's and
Fitch, but the bonds themselves will be unrated.
The Reg S only security is a repackaged unsecured loan that
carries an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the
government.
