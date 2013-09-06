BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Sept 6 (IFR) - Mozambique's government agency Ematum has priced a USD500m seven-year amortising bond at the final yield of 8.50%, according to one of the lead managers.
The note, which carries a coupon of 6.305% and has a weighted average life of four-and-a-half years, priced at a reoffer price of 92.051.
Final terms came at the wide end of initial yield guidance of low- to mid-8% released on Wednesday and later revised to 8.50% area on Thursday.
Mozambique is rated B+ by both Standard and Poor's and Fitch, but the bonds themselves will be unrated.
The Reg S only security, which will be eligible for inclusion in the EMBI index, is a repackaged unsecured loan from Credit Suisse that carries an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the government.
BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse are the lead managers on the bond issue. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Sudip Roy)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.