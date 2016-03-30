LONDON, March 30 Holders representing 81.7 percent of bonds issued by Mozambique's state-run tuna-fishing company Ematum have accepted the government's swap offer, the final results of the exchange showed on Wednesday.

The overall percentage of holders accepting the offer is unchanged from the "early exchange" results announced last week .

The deal will allows holders to swap an outstanding $694.6 million of amortising dollar-bonds issued by Ematum and maturing in 2020 with a coupon of 6.305 percent for a new sovereign bullet issue maturing in January 2023, priced at 80 percent and holding a coupon of 10.5 percent, according to exchange terms document.

(Reporting by Marc Jones and Sujata Rao)