LONDON, Sept 3 (IFR) - Mozambique government agency Ematum has mandated BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse to manage the sale of a US dollar denominated bond of benchmark size, according to a lead.

The bonds, which will be eligible for inclusion in the EMBI index, will have a 7-year tenor and a weighted average life of 4.5 years.

Mozambique is rated B+ by both Standard and Poor's and Fitch, but the bonds themselves will not be rated.

(Reporting By Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)