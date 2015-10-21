(Refiles adding codes)
By Joe Brock
MAPUTO Oct 21 Mozambique may convert a
controversial $850 million bond issued two years ago by state
tuna-fishing company Ematum into sovereign debt to improve
terms, Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane said on Wednesday.
The bond was presented in 2013 as funding for "tuna fishing
and related infrastructure" although it quickly became apparent
much of the cash was for maritime surveillance and security.
Under pressure from Western donors, the government
acknowledged the discrepancies in June when it assigned $500
million of the debt to its defence budget, leaving $350 million
on the books of Ematum, the Portuguese abbreviation for
Mozambican Tuna Company.
Mozambique currently guarantees all of the debt but Ematum
is a considered by the state to be a corporate entity. Financial
results published this year have shown the company falling well
short of its revenue targets and posting losses.
"We need to clarify things. Currently the market is treating
this like a sovereign debt but part of it is corporate debt,"
Maleiane told Reuters.
"We will continue to guarantee the debt but it would be
simpler if it was one loan," he said, adding that packaging the
debt into one sovereign loan could lower borrowing costs and
extend the repayment period.
Under the original terms of the deal, Ematum agreed a yield
of 8.50 percent for the seven-year bond, with a two year grace
period. The bond has an amortising structure, giving it a
weighted average life of 4.5 years.
Maleiane, a respected economist and former central bank
governor, said Mozambique investment bank BNI was advising the
government and Ematum on renegotiating the terms of the loan and
would submit its recommendations by the end of November.
"We wait for BNI's recommendation. What we want is better
terms on the debt," he said.
Mozambique made its first bond repayment of around $100
million last month, prompting the local metical currency to
weaken against the dollar, banking sources said.
The opposition Renamo party has called for a parliamentary
investigation into the bond, saying the issue and the sovereign
guarantee were not debated in the chamber, as required by law.
"It's a disgrace. We have no idea how we are going to get
the revenue to pay back this money. It is a burden on our
economy," Renamo parliamentary leader Ivone Soares, niece of
party leader Afonso Dhlakama, told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by Ed Cropley)