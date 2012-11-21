Gem Diamonds mothballs mine in Botswana due to weak diamond market
Gem Diamonds Ltd said it would place its Ghaghoo mine in Botswana under care and maintenance with immediate effect due to a fall in diamond prices.
Maputo Nov 21 Mozambique plans to solicit international bids for a $2 billion railway and port development project next month to boost its coal exports, the chairman of state-owned rail and ports group CFM said on Wednesday.
"By the end of this year we should issue the tender. The project will cost around $2 billion, including the port," Rosario Mualeia said on the sidelines of a Coaltrans conference.
The tender will be for a 525 km line from the Tete province to Macuse, in Mozambique's Zambezia province, and a new port, able to handle around 20 million tonnes of coal per year.
Mualeia also said a delayed upgrade of its Sena line, the only railway currently linking to the coal-rich Moatize basin with the coast, to enable it to carry 6.5 million tonnes of coal, will be completed by the end of the year.
A further upgrade to 20 million tonnes is scheduled for completion by end of 2014.
NAIROBI The government of Burundi has said it will not attend peace talks scheduled to resume in Tanzania on Thursday, although the main opposition alliance has confirmed its participation.
NAIROBI Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Wednesday mass protests were possible if August elections were rigged, comments likely to scare Kenyans fearful of a repeat of the widespread violence that erupted after a disputed poll in 2007.