* New law could be implemented later this year
* Coal royalty taxes at 3 pct, lower than for base metals
and diamonds
CAPE TOWN Feb 6 Mozambique is close to
finalising a new fiscal regime for its mining and petroleum
sectors and may raise royalty taxes for coal, its key export
commodity, the deputy mines minister said on Thursday.
"We are in discussions, so we don't know what will happen
but probably we will change some of them," Abdul Razak
Noormahomed told Reuters on the sidelines of an African mining
conference in Cape Town.
"Probably coal can be a little bit higher, but we will see.
It is going to be submitted this year and likely implemented by
the end of this year," he added.
Currently, royalty taxes for coal stand at 3 percent, lower
than the 5 percent for base metals and 10 percent of diamonds.
Noormahomed said Mozambique planned a flat rate of 32
percent capital gains tax on transactions in the mining and
energy sectors for 2014, aiming to strengthen the existing
regime where tax gathered sometimes undershoots 32 percent.
The main tax incentives for mining companies are five-year
exemptions for value added tax and import duties for equipment
and materials.
The new fiscal regime review formed part of a broader
regulatory overhaul in Mozambique, with amended mining laws also
expected to be passed this year.
The southern African nation, which exported its first coal
overseas in 2012 after two decades, has the world's fourth
largest untapped reserves of coal, estimated at 2 billion
tonnes.
However, a lack of infrastructure and rail capacity, as well
as security threats, has hampered coal exports for Brazilian
miner Vale and Rio Tinto , with the
London-headquartered company recently taking a $3 billion
write-down from its Mozambique coal operations.