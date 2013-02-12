MOATIZE, Mozambique Feb 12 A railway line that
transports coal from Mozambique's Tete province to an export
terminal at Beira was shut on Tuesday after heavy rains hit the
route, an official for logistics group CFM said.
"No trains are running today. I don't know when the line
will reopen," Nelson Semente, a provincial representative for
the state-owned ports and railways group said.
The line is the only currently available export route for
mining giants Vale and Rio Tinto .
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Marina Lopes; editing by Jane
Baird)