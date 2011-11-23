MAPUTO Nov 23 South Africa's Transnet
needs to lower the cost of transporting coal on its line leading
to a port in Maputo, Mozambique, or it will jeopardize the
development of an expanded export terminal at the port, an
official for shipping group Grindrod said on Wednesday.
Grindrod is planning to expand its terminal at the Matola
port outside Maputo to handle 20 million tonnes of coal per
year. The terminal can process 6 million tonnes of coal now.
"The rate per kilometre on the Maputo line is very
expensive whether they will reduce the rate is of concern
because the viability of the (expansion) project would be
challenged if the rates remained at the current levels," Craig
Grinyer, a commercial executive at Grindrod Terminals told a
coal conference in Maputo.
The rates on the Maputo line are double those Transnet
charges on its main coal line to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal
in South Africa, he said, but hopes that freight logistics group
may reduce the rates when the volumes on the line go up along
with the expansion.
"The rates really need to be addressed because it puts the
project in jeopardy," he said.
Grinyer said a bankable a feasibility study for the
expansion to 20 million tonnes would be completed by the middle
of next year. The company may build the expanded terminal in one
go, which would mean it could be commissioned by mid-2016, or it
would be built in two phases, due in 2016 and 2018.
He added that Transnet was mulling the option of a
private-public partnership to help it match the expanded
terminal's capacity on its railway line.
Grindrod recently increased capacity at the Matola terminal
to 6 million tonnes and hopes to already move at least 4 million
tonnes this year, out of which 2.65 million would be coal and
the remainder magnetite. This would be double what went out of
that terminal in 2010.
Grinyer invited coal miners to contact the company if they
are willing to export via Matola when it completes its next
expansion and said Grindrod could also help export coal from
miners in landlocked Botswana.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and William Mapote)