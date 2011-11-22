* $6 billion expansion will double output

* 70 percent of expansion will be coking coal (Adds details)

MAPUTO Nov 22 The board of Brazil's Vale has approved a $6 billion expansion for its Moatize coal project in Mozambique to lift output to 22 million tonnes per year from the 11 million tonnes it expects to mine initially, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Marcelo Matos, general manager for marketing and sales at Vale's coal unit, told a coal conference in Maputo that first production from the expanded mine is forecast for the second half of 2014.

Some 70 percent of the coal coming from the expansion will be coking coal - a key steelmaking ingredient -- and the remainder thermal coal.

Vale began mining coal in Mozambique earlier this year and has been exporting small amounts of thermal coal since September. First exports of coking coal are expected to start in December and be increased to commercial scale by March/April next year.

All export growth plans would have to overcome the woeful stare of Mozambique's infrastructure.

The expansion of Moatize will include the upgrade of the northern of port Nacala which will be used to export Vale's coal and the building of a rail line connecting the coal mine with the port.