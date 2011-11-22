* Expansion will double output
* Seventy percent of expansion will be coking coal
By Agnieszka Flak
MAPUTO, Nov 22 The board of Brazil's Vale
has approved a $6 billion expansion of its Moatize
coal project in Mozambique to lift output to 22 million tonnes
per year from the 11 million tonnes it expects to mine
initially, a company official said.
Marcelo Matos, general manager for marketing and sales at
Vale's coal unit, told a coal conference in Maputo on Tuesday
that first production from the expanded mine is forecast for the
second half of 2014.
" Moatize is a great alternative to (supply) the
growing seaborne market, it's in a very strategic location and
there is a lot of interest (for the coal)," Matos told a
conference in Maputo.
Some 70 percent of the coal coming from the expansion will
be coking coal, a key steelmaking ingredient, and the remainder
thermal coal, along with a similar split in the first phase,
which began this year.
Vale has been exporting small amounts of thermal coal since
September. First exports of coking coal are expected to start in
December and be increased to commercial scale by around March
next year.
All export growth plans would have to overcome the woeful
state of Mozambique's infrastructure.
The expansion of Moatize will include about $4.4 billion
dedicated to the building of a new coal terminal at the northern
port of Nacala and a 912 km rail line connecting the coal mine
with the port, partially passing via Malawi.
The deep-water Nacala port is seen as more adequate to
handle panamax vessels than the shallower one at Beira, from
where Vale's first exports have been shipped.
The line and the port will initially have a capacity of 18
million tonnes to meet Vale's rising demand for exports.
The sharing of that capacity with other entities would need
to be discussed and would happen under certain conditions, Matos
said, but did not give details.
"The investments that are planned are for our own
expansion," he said.
Mozambique is planning to establish a framework for how
infrastructure projects are planned and who will benefit, to
ensure all the projects expected to come online in coming years
will get access to ports and rail.
For now, miners such as Beacon Hill Resources have
to rely on trucks to get their product to the port and will plan
the ramp up of their mines in line with available
infrastructure.
"Our mine ramp-up is governed by access to infrastructure,"
said Justin Lewis, chairman of the AIM-listed miner.
All miners presenting at the conference commended Mozambique
for the progress made in the last year and said they were
confident the former Portuguese colony would manage to supply
them the capacity they need.
Vale's Matos also said the company is planning to build a
600 MW thermal power plant at Moatize, but the company is still
looking for international investors to help fund the project.
The company may also develop a coal-to-liquids project at
the site, he said, but did not give details.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard; Editing
by Anthony Barker)