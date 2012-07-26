(Corrects para 2 to make clear guards shot, but not dead)
* More than 20 kidnappings in Maputo this year
* Criminal gangs target wealthy foreigners
* Fears that rogue security forces are involved
By Marina Lopes
MAPUTO, July 26 The four men who burst into
Maputo's Campo de Fiori restaurant were well-armed, ruthless and
intent on their target - the wallets of wealthy foreigners drawn
to Mozambique by an unprecedented resources boom.
Toting AK-47 rifles and handguns, the gang shot and wounded
two unarmed security guards at the entrance to the restaurant in
the upmarket Sommerschield neighbourhood before robbing those
eating and drinking inside.
A Reuters reporter having dinner at the time narrowly
escaped being robbed.
Last week's incident was the latest in a string of crimes
against foreigners - a nasty wake-up call for a war-scarred
capital changing rapidly as billions of dollars flood into the
southern African nation's coal and natural gas sectors.
Before last year, kidnapping was unheard of in Maputo but 22
people have been snatched since November, many of them Indian
businessmen held for hefty ransoms, according to Justice
Minister Maria Benvinda Levi.
Five men, including the son of a deputy police commissioner,
were arrested earler this month in connection with the
abductions, but the detentions have done little to calm
foreigners' nerves.
"Having gone through this particular experience, and also
knowing about the kidnappings targeting Indians, I feel the
threat of organised crime is increasing day by day," said Aya
Ishizuka, a World Bank employee who was at Campo de Fiori on the
night of the hold-up.
INEQUALITY AMID RESOURCE BOOM
Such assaults are relatively common in African cities such
as Johannesburg or Nairobi but are new to Maputo, a relaxed
coastal capital previously accustomed only to petty crime.
The arrest of the son of a top policeman has raised fears
rogue security forces may be involved.
Maputo police spokesman Arnaldo Chefo blamed "opportunists"
for the attacks and said the situation was "being monitored
carefully".
The ruling Frelimo party has kept a tight lid on politics
since civil war ended 20 years ago. But with the country of 23
million still awash with weapons and administered by a haphazard
bureaucracy, analysts say it will be hard to crush
well-organised criminal outfits.
"The overall environment is vastly improved since the 1990s,
but there does seem to be a criminal element emerging amongst
the security forces that the government will have to take
seriously," said Tara O'Connor, director of Africa Risk
Consulting.
The crime wave has coincided with an influx of foreign
investors eager to secure a slice of a natural resource boom.
One of Mozambique's largest foreign investors is Brazilian
mining giant Vale, which has poured $2 billion into
developing a coal mine in the northern province of Tete, thought
to be home to some of the world's largest untapped reserves.
An estimated 4,000 Brazilians have arrived to work in
Mozambique, making Maputo their temporary home alongside aid
workers dealing with the fallout from a 1977-1992 civil war.
In a city with extremes of wealth and poverty, the thriving
expatriate population has become an easy target.
"In recent years we've had exciting news about natural
resources and gas, but unfortunately we have not felt the impact
of those discoveries on Mozambican society," said Aly Lala,
author of an Open Society Foundation crime report released this
week. "The inequality is still large."
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Ed Cropley and Alistair
Lyon)