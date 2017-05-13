MAPUTO May 13 The Mozambican Attorney General's office said on Saturday it had received an audit carried out by U.S. firm Kroll into $2 billion in secret loans taken out by state-controlled companies and would release the results to the public as soon as possible.

The discovery of the loans to state-owned fishing company EMATUM, Proindicus and Mozambique Asset Management prompted the International Monetary Fund to halt its support programme and led to the collapse of Mozambique's currency and a debt default.

The audit's release has been delayed several times. (Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Mark Potter)