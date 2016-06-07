BRIEF-Hudson Bay Capital Management L.P reports 8 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings as of Dec 31, 2016
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P
ZURICH, June 7 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA is in touch with lender Credit Suisse over its role in Mozambique loans, a FINMA spokesman said.
"We are aware of the issue and are in contact with the bank over this matter," he said, declining further comment. Credit Suisse declined comment.
Mozambique owned up in April to as much as $1.35 billion of undeclared sovereign borrowing that may have tipped it into an unsustainable debt trap. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
* Hudson Bay Capital Management L.P. reports 7.54 percent passive stake in Jensyn Acquisition Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kGVCFP) Further company coverage: